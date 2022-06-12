Concerns Growing amid Ministry's Move to Tighten Grip over Police

Photo : YONHAP News

There is growing concern within the police over infringement of its autonomy by the interior ministry as it moves to tighten its grip amid the expectation of increased police authority following the recent passage of bills transferring more investigative power to the police.According to Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday, opposition is becoming more apparent on the police’s internal community network after an advisory committee formed by interior minister Lee Sang-min reportedly discussed establishing a unit within the ministry to oversee police matters.The committee also reviewed upgrading the status of the public safety policy office at the ministry to an official administrative group.One anonymous writer criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol for failing to fulfill his pledge of elevating the police commissioner general to the ministerial level, while another expressed worry that the government could attempt to gain control over the police.The advisory committee, which has recently convened four times, reportedly agreed on the need to set up a body that would bridge the ministry and the police.Asked about such concerns, the interior minister said all public officials, including the police, must exercise political neutrality.