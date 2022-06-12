Pres. Yoon to Lead Top Decision-making Body on Regulatory Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is rolling up its sleeves on regulatory reform, one of the Yoon administration’s key national tasks, with the president poised for direct involvement.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Tuesday that a joint public-private “regulatory reform strategic meeting” will be established to serve as the top decision-making body regarding all regulation-related issues.The consultative body, to be led by President Yoon Suk Yeol, is tasked with identifying and resolving regulatory obstacles that impose burdens on companies.President Yoon, during a policy meeting with the prime minister on Monday, reiterated that regulatory reform is vital to national growth.The government also devised new systems in which a panel of civil experts will be given the authority to hear a company or citizen's regulation-related complaints and present the concern to the relevant ministries.If the ministries fail to prove the necessity of a regulation, a recommendation will be made to abolish or improve it. All regulations related to economic activities or jobs will be subject to a validity reassessment every three years.