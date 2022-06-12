Menu Content

Politics

Pres. Yoon to Lead Top Decision-making Body on Regulatory Reform

Written: 2022-06-14 14:53:54Updated: 2022-06-14 16:05:23

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is rolling up its sleeves on regulatory reform, one of the Yoon administration’s key national tasks, with the president poised for direct involvement.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Tuesday that a joint public-private “regulatory reform strategic meeting” will be established to serve as the top decision-making body regarding all regulation-related issues.

The consultative body, to be led by President Yoon Suk Yeol, is tasked with identifying and resolving regulatory obstacles that impose burdens on companies.

President Yoon, during a policy meeting with the prime minister on Monday, reiterated that regulatory reform is vital to national growth.

The government also devised new systems in which a panel of civil experts will be given the authority to hear a company or citizen's regulation-related complaints and present the concern to the relevant ministries.

If the ministries fail to prove the necessity of a regulation, a recommendation will be made to abolish or improve it. All regulations related to economic activities or jobs will be subject to a validity reassessment every three years.
