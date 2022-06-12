Seoul to Seek Unilateral Sanctions if N. Korea Conducts Nuke Test

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's foreign ministry says that if North Korea goes ahead with a nuclear test, South Korea will push for unilateral sanctions in addition to new sanctions by the UN Security Council.A ministry official said on Tuesday that the government, in coordination with the U.S., is keeping close tabs on possible additional provocations by the North, including preparations for a seventh nuclear test at the Punggye-ri site.The official said if the regime conducts the test, Seoul will seek various countermeasures in the form of unilateral sanctions and a new sanctions resolution at the UN.The statement is seen as further evidence of Seoul's determination to actively enhance deterrence as it pursues the reactivation of the Extended Deterrence Strategy Consultation Group with the U.S. as well as a range of pressure tactics against the North.In a press briefing on Monday following talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, Seoul's top diplomat, Park Jin, said the two sides discussed ways to step up sanctions and prevent loopholes in the imposition of existing sanctions.Park said a nuclear test will be met with a united and firm response by the international community and if the North continues its provocations, new sanctions will be sought at the UN Security Council.