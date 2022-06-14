Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Finance Chief Calls for All Policy Tools to Address Compounding Crisis

Written: 2022-06-14 15:41:18Updated: 2022-06-14 16:14:05

Finance Chief Calls for All Policy Tools to Address Compounding Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho said that a compounding crisis has begun, in reference to instability in the financial and foreign exchange markets at home and abroad.

In an emergency staff meeting on Tuesday, the minister said that he is more concerned by the prevailing view that the current situation will continue for the time being.

Choo said the finance ministry, as the economic control tower, must maintain awareness of rising uncertainties both domestically and overseas.

He asked officials to place top priority on stabilizing inflation and to mobilize all policy tools. He specifically called for measures to alleviate the suffering of the socially vulnerable.

The minister urged officials to explore changes in the use of budgets and state funds in the short term and pay attention to fiscal management and tax revisions for next year.

Choo added that existing contingency plans to deal with market jitters should be double-checked so that they can be promptly activated when needed.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >