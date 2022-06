Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s main stock market closed below two-thousand-500 on Tuesday, amid growing concerns at home and abroad over the economic ramifications of high inflation and responsive monetary tightening.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell eleven-point-54 points, or zero-point-46 percent, on Tuesday, closing the day at two-thousand-492-point-97.It is the first time in 19 months the index closed below the 25-hundred level. For the second day in a row, it reached the lowest point this year so far. The KOSPI shed three-point-52 percent on Monday.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing five-point-19 points, or zero-point-63 percent, to close at 823-point-58.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-four won against the dollar, ending the day at one-thousand-286-point-four won.