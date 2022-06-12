Gasoline, Diesel Prices Surpass 2,080 Won

Photo : YONHAP News

Gasoline and diesel prices have surpassed two-thousand-80 won per liter in South Korea as prices continue to climb.According to oil price portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gasoline sold at pumps nationwide was listed at two-thousand-80-point-93 won as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. The average price of diesel stood at two-thousand-82-point-47 won per liter.Both prices are setting new highs by the day. Diesel remains more expensive than gas after overtaking it on Monday.While gasoline typically costs more due to higher taxes, diesel prices have shot up in recent days amid a global supply shortage affected by the war in Ukraine.It takes about two weeks for global prices to be reflected domestically. As international fuel costs continue to surge, prices at home are expected to further rise for the time being.