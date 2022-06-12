Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gasoline, Diesel Prices Surpass 2,080 Won

Written: 2022-06-14 15:51:49Updated: 2022-06-14 16:15:35

Gasoline, Diesel Prices Surpass 2,080 Won

Photo : YONHAP News

Gasoline and diesel prices have surpassed two-thousand-80 won per liter in South Korea as prices continue to climb.

According to oil price portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gasoline sold at pumps nationwide was listed at two-thousand-80-point-93 won as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. The average price of diesel stood at two-thousand-82-point-47 won per liter.

Both prices are setting new highs by the day. Diesel remains more expensive than gas after overtaking it on Monday.

While gasoline typically costs more due to higher taxes, diesel prices have shot up in recent days amid a global supply shortage affected by the war in Ukraine.

It takes about two weeks for global prices to be reflected domestically. As international fuel costs continue to surge, prices at home are expected to further rise for the time being.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >