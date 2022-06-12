Supreme Court Announces 21 Candidates to Succeed Outgoing Top Court Justice

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has announced its list of candidates to succeed outgoing Supreme Court Justice Kim Jae-hyung, who will retire in September.The top court released the 21-member list on its website on Tuesday and disclosed information on each candidate, including educational background, work experience, wealth, and criminal record.A total of 42 people had been recommended by experts in and outside of the legal community to join the 14-justice bench and half of them agreed to be reviewed by the Supreme Court’s candidate recommendation committee.Nineteen of the 21 candidates are incumbent judges, while one is a lawyer and the other, a professor. Three of the candidates are women.Among the notable candidates are Jeong Jun-yeong, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court who sentenced Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong to prison on bribery charges connected to former President Park Geun-hye. The list also includes another senior judge from the Seoul High Court, Lee Seung-ryeon, who participated in an appeals court trial involving the wife of former justice minister Cho Kuk.Kim is the first Supreme Court justice to be replaced under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration. All but one of the 14 incumbent Supreme Court justices are scheduled to retire during President Yoon’s term.