DP Chief Proposes Bipartisan Talks on Truckers' Strike, PPP Effectively Dismisses It

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the main opposition Democratic Party’s emergency committee has proposed four-way talks among the chairs and floor leaders of the rival parties to help resolve the ongoing cargo truck strike and the growing economic fallout.Woo Sang-ho made the proposal at an event on Tuesday marking the launch of a DP task force on people's livelihoods, saying the distribution crisis created by the truckers’ strike should not trigger major problems for the public and what's needed are sincere bipartisan deliberations and cooperation on the matter.Woo also made note of the ongoing friction between the ruling and opposition parties over the formation of the leadership and standing committees for the remaining half of the 21st parliament, and said the people's livelihood should be a nonpartisan issue and the truckers’ walkout is the most urgent issue to be addressed.In response, the chair of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) Lee Jun-seok told reporters that he and PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong are taking a wait-and-see approach on the issue, effectively dismissing the DP chief’s proposal.Lee said there appears to be progress in negotiations between the cargo truckers and their employers, and that excessive intervention by politicians could disrupt the talks.