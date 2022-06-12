Cargo Truckers' Strike Underway for 8th Day amid Worsening Disruptions

Photo : YONHAP News

The disruptions to production and shipping of major exports such as steel and cement have escalated as a massive cargo truckers’ strike entered its eighth day.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport quoted the police as saying that roughly 68-hundred members of the 22-thousand-member Cargo Truckers Solidarity, or 31 percent of the group, participated in the walkout nationwide on Tuesday.About 72-point-seven percent of the container storage space available at ports across the nation has been occupied, higher than the usual average of 65-point-eight percent.The ministry confirmed delays in the shipments of major export items involving steel, tire and cement products.In particular, there has been a significant reduction in the shipping of cement products, with around 90-percent of ready-made concrete factories in the nation reportedly suspending operations.The ministry also said that some steel plants were being shut down due to storage space shortages.