Defense Ministry: GSOMIA Normalization to be Considered in Tandem with Pending Issue Talks

Written: 2022-06-14 19:23:50Updated: 2022-06-14 19:48:54

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of National Defense said on Tuesday that it would consider reinstating a suspended military information-sharing pact with Tokyo in consideration of recent progress on pending issues between South Korea and Japan. 

A senior ministry official articulated the move, saying the ministry will look into the possible normalization of the uncertain legal status of the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) should there be progress on pending issues. 

The pending issues under consideration reportedly include compensation for South Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor and Japan’s trade restrictions on South Korea, among other bilateral matters. 

Seoul had threatened not to renew the pact before its expiration in 2019 after Tokyo imposed export curbs on South Korea in apparent retaliation for Korean Supreme Court rulings against several Japanese firms involved in wartime forced labor. 

However, South Korea decided to temporarily postpone ending the deal due in part to Washington’s opposition to the move. 

The GSOMIA issue resurfaced on Monday when foreign minister Park Jin said during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington that he hoped the pact would be swiftly normalized. The Japanese government welcomed his remarks earlier on Tuesday, saying normalization would contribute to regional peace and stability.
