Nuri Rocket Erected on Launch Pad for Thursday Liftoff

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s first domestically produced rocket was transported to a launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province on Wednesday morning where it was erected for its scheduled launch on Thursday.The Ministry of Science and ICT said the transfer to the launch pad of Korean Satellite Launch Vehicle Two, or Nuri, began at around 7:20 a.m. from the center’s assembly unit and was completed about an hour later.Nuri was then raised vertically on the launch pad before going through follow-up preparations, such as the umbilical connection and check-ups, in the afternoon.The launch management committee under the ministry will decide early Thursday whether to inject propellants into the vehicle. The committee will convene again in the afternoon to decide on the exact launch time considering technical readiness, weather conditions and the possibility of collision with space objects. Currently, 4 p.m. Thursday is considered the most probable time for lift-off.The rocket was initially scheduled to be launched on Wednesday but the launch was postponed by a day due to strong winds at the launch site.The latest launch is slated to occur roughly eight months after the first launch of Nuri, which successfully flew to a target altitude of 700 kilometers but failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit as its third-stage engine burned out earlier than expected.If launched successfully, South Korea will become the world’s seventh country with the capability to independently launch a satellite into orbit from its own soil.