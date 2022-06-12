Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Largest On-year Job Growth in 22 Years Recorded in May at over 900,000

Written: 2022-06-15 10:06:09Updated: 2022-06-15 11:37:51

Largest On-year Job Growth in 22 Years Recorded in May at over 900,000

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added more than 900-thousand jobs in May, posting the biggest on-year job growth in 22 years for the month of May.

Statistics Korea said on Wednesday that the number of employed people stood at 28 million-485-thousand last month, up 935-thousand from a year earlier.

It marks the largest on-year increase for the month of May since 2000, when around one-point-03 million jobs were added. The nation saw job growth for the 15th consecutive month, with the raw number increasing for the third month in a row from 831-thousand in March and 865-thousand in April.

While the lifting of COVID-19 social distancing and quarantine measures facilitated a continuous job increase, nearly half of the jobs added in May were for those in their 60s and older, indicating irregular and short-term contracts, including those in the public sector, could make up a majority of the jobs.

The number of jobs at restaurants and lodging facilities gained for the first time in three months at 34-thousand thanks to the eased restrictions on social gatherings and dining out.

The employment rate for those aged 15 and older rose by one-point-eight percentage points on-year to reach 63 percent last month, setting a new record for the month of May.

The jobless rate dropped by one percentage point on-year to three percent, the lowest for May since 2013, with the number of jobless people falling by 259-thousand from a year earlier to 889-thousand.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >