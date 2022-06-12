S. Korea, US to Pursue Fresh UN Sanctions if N. Korea Conducts Nuke Test

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin says Seoul and Washington agreed to pursue new UN sanctions against North Korea in the event the reclusive state pushes forward with its seventh nuclear test.Park made the remark on Tuesday as he explained to reporters the results of his talks with U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken held the previous day in Washington.At the meeting, Park stressed the need to engage in strategic communication with China, stating that Beijing’s constructive role is crucial in addressing the North’s nuclear issue.Park said he and Blinken shared the view that the North’s nuclear issue is a top policy task for both countries amid the possibility of Pyongyang conducting another nuclear test and indications that the North may consider the use of tactical nuclear weapons.The foreign minister added that he and Blinken reaffirmed that Seoul and Washington will always keep the door open to dialogue with Pyongyang.Meanwhile, a senior government official in Seoul said the two allies agreed to pursue independent sanctions, separate from UN sanctions, in the event the North carries out a nuclear test.