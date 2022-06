Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl says no final decisions have yet been made on short- and long-term adjustments to military preparedness against North Korean provocations.Kahl made the remark on Tuesday at the Center for a New American Security after being asked to comment on U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken’s remark on Monday that the U.S. is ready to adjust its military posture in response to Pyongyang.The under secretary said any posture adjustments will be done in close consultation with Seoul and Tokyo, adding he does not want to “outpace” related conversations.Kahl said what is clear is that since 2017, Pyongyang has actively pursued developing weapons, including missiles, and that such efforts are serious causes for concern for the U.S., South Korea and Japan.