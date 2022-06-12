Daily COVID-19 Cases Remain below 10,000 for 6th Consecutive Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea stood at slightly over 94-hundred, remaining below ten-thousand for the sixth consecutive day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Wednesday that nine-thousand-435 infections were confirmed the previous day, bringing the total caseload to 18-million-248-thousand-479.Among the new cases, 104 were from overseas, marking the first time in three months that imported cases have exceeded 100. The last time it happened was March 11 when 106 cases were confirmed from abroad. Eased quarantine measures on new arrivals and an increase in the number of international flights in and out of the country could be attributed to the uptick in foreign cases.Compared to a week ago, the daily tally fell by nearly four-thousand and is about 63-hundred fewer than two weeks ago as the omicron wave continues to dissipate.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by five from the previous day at 93 with the figure remaining below 100 for the fourth consecutive day. Only eight-point-one percent of hospital beds reserved for the seriously ill are being used for COVID-19 patients, with the portion staying below ten percent for the 12th consecutive day.The number of deaths stood at nine, also remaining below ten for the second day in a row. The death toll now stands to 24-thousand-399 and the overall fatality rate remains unchanged at zero-point-13 percent.