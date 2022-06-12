Decision Put off on New Name for Presidential Office

Photo : YONHAP News

The decision on a new name for the presidential office has been shelved.Presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun told reporters on Tuesday that a committee deliberating on the moniker agreed to put off the decision and to use the title “Yongsan Presidential Office” for the time being.Kang said that none of the five candidate names secured a majority of votes in an online poll on the entries.She said the committee decided to take time in providing a new name rather than rushing it, citing that the title “Cheong Wa Dae” was used for some six decades for the top office in its previous location.The office had collected public opinion on five candidate names, including “the People's House,” “the People's Government Office,” “Mineum Government Office,” “Bareunnuri” and “Itaewon-ro 22.” In the online poll, “Itaewon-ro 22” secured the most votes with 32-point-one percent.