Netflix to Hold Reality Competition Based on 'Squid Game'

Photo : YONHAP News

Netflix has announced that it will hold a reality competition based on the megahit Korean series "Squid Game," with four-point-56 million dollars, or almost six billion won, in prize money up for grabs.The top American subscription streaming service made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday, saying the competition titled “Squid Game: The Challenge” will offer the largest cash prize in reality TV history to one of its 456 competitors, which is also the largest cast in reality TV history.Participants will compete in various games that had appeared in the original series in addition to new games devised by the platform.Anyone who can speak English can audition for the program.The original series about 456 debt-ridden contestants participating in a mysterious and deadly contest to win a prize of 45-point-six billion won became Netflix's most successful show of all time upon its release in late 2021.