Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court will decide as early as Wednesday night whether to issue an arrest warrant for Paik Un-gyu, the former industry and energy minister during the previous Moon Jae-in administration, on power abuse charges.The Seoul Eastern District Court began its review at 10:30 a.m., with the former minister facing accusations of having forced the heads of 13 energy-related state firms to step down when he helmed the ministry.The first industry and energy minister of the previous Moon government, Paik is also suspected of having exercised undue influence over the appointment of one of the successors.Prior to the court review, Paik told reporters that he had acted in accordance with the law. He did not respond, however, when asked whether he had communicated with the presidential office at the time.