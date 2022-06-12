Yoon Defends Wife after Criticism over Friend Accompanying on Bongha Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol defended his wife, Kim Keon-hee, after the opposition criticized her for taking a friend along when visiting the resting place of a former president earlier this week.On Monday, Kim traveled to Bongha Village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, the hometown and resting place of late President Roh Moo-hyun to pay her respects and to meet with former first lady Kwon Yang-sook.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Yoon countered the criticism, saying anyone can visit Bongha Village.The president said his wife traveled with a longtime friend from the southeastern city of Busan who helped her prepare for the visit and assisted Kim during the trip. The friend reportedly was an executive at Covana Contents, Kim's art exhibit planning company.Stating that the Bongha visit was an unofficial trip by his wife, Yoon said that having just started his presidency, he is often unsure of how to differentiate her official and unofficial activities. He pledged to listen to public opinion on the matter.In addressing the employment of Kim's former work colleagues by the presidential office, Yoon asked reporters to propose solutions, noting that she currently does not have any formal detail or secretaries.In adhering to a campaign pledge, Yoon abolished a division within the presidential office that managed the first lady's duties.