Seoul City Approves Seoul Queer Culture Festival with Conditions

Photo : YONHAP News

The city of Seoul has approved the opening of the Seoul Queer Culture Festival at Seoul Plaza in July with conditions.The citizen committee on plaza operations said on Wednesday that it approved the festival on the condition that the group reduce the six-day festival to one day to be held on July 16. Other conditions include not displaying and selling items banned under the Youth Protection Act.The metropolitan government explained that the days were reduced due to concerns about possible clashes between the public and participants of the festival. It further stated that it will limit future use of the plaza for the festival if the conditions are breached.In response, the festival organizers held a press conference on Wednesday accusing the government of discrimination, noting that use of the plaza simply needed to be applied for in the past.Seoul has sought advice from the citizen committee after the first festival elicited a controversial response from the public.