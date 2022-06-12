Menu Content

Report: 9 Nuclear-Armed States Spent over $80 Bln on Nuclear Weapons in 2021

Written: 2022-06-15 15:23:29Updated: 2022-06-15 15:31:21

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent report found that nine nuclear-armed states, including North Korea, spent over 80 billion dollars on nuclear weapons last year.

According to the latest report released on Tuesday by the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons(ICAN), out of the total 82-point-four billion dollars, the U.S. spent the largest amount at 44-point-two billion dollars.

China came in second with eleven-point-seven billion dollars, followed by Russia's eight-point-six billion, Britain's six-point-eight billion and France's five-point-nine billion. North Korea ranked ninth, spending 642 million dollars.

The spending estimates were calculated based on analyses of thousands of related transactions, annual reports and publicized lobbying.

While no such information was available for North Korea, ICAN calculated the regime's spending based on an estimate of the North's gross national income and defense expenditure put forth by the South Korean government.
