Defense Officials from S. Korea, Sweden Discuss N. Korea, NATO

Senior defense officials from South Korea and Sweden met in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss their nations' respective security situations and to seek ways for the two sides to further enhance cooperation.



According to the defense ministry, vice defense minister Shin Beom-chul explained the current peninsula security situation to Jan-Olof Lind, state secretary to Sweden's defense minister, before thanking Stockholm for its support for Seoul's peace efforts.



After Shin sought further support for efforts to achieve sustainable peace and security through North Korea's denuclearization, the Swedish official pledged that his country will play "every role" to help with such efforts.



Lind, for this part, explained Stockholm's push to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as its other diplomatic and security policies.



The two sides agreed to continue to enhance their bilateral defense cooperation through high-level exchanges, military education and peacekeeping activities.