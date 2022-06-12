Parliament to Deliberate on Unionized Truckers' Demands

Photo : YONHAP News

After an agreement was struck between a major truckers’ union and the land ministry ending the week-long strike, the ball is now in the National Assembly's court.Ruling People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong told reporters on Wednesday that the party will make a decision on extending the Safe Trucking Freight Rates System through internal discussions.The system, which is set to expire at the end of the year, was a key component of the agreement reached by the ministry and union, the latter of which had been on strike since last Tuesday, disrupting an array of industries and causing over one-point-five trillion won in losses.Despite the tentative deal with the land ministry, the dispute will not be officially resolved until the system is revised in parliament.Siding with the truck drivers, the main opposition Democratic Party said it will go a step further and call for the abolishment of the expiry provision from the system.Meanwhile, the minor Justice Party called for swift action from parliament, urging the two main parties to discuss the matter.