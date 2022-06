Photo : KBS News

Swimming pools along Seoul's Han River will reopen for the first time in three years as the nation begins to shift to a post-pandemic phase.According to the Seoul city government on Wednesday, four swimming pools near Ttukseom, Gwangnaru, Yeouido and Jamwon areas and two wading pools near Yanghwa and Nanji will open from June 24 through August 21.The facilities will operate everyday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and entry will be free for children under the age of six, while fees for other age groups will range from one-thousand to five-thousand won.Mask-wearing will be mandatory for indoor facilities, such as toilets and convenient stores or snack shops.