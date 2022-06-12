Yoon Proposes Comprehensive Cooperation Partnership with Colombia

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has proposed to his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque Marquez that their countries continue to develop a future-oriented and comprehensive cooperation partnership.During a telephone conversation with the Colombian president on Wednesday, Yoon said June 15 is the historic day when Colombian troops arrived at Busan Port in 1951 in the middle of the Korean War, according to an official of the presidential office.Yoon noted that Colombia is the only Latin American country to send military forces to South Korea during the war to help the nation fight against invading North Korea.Yoon also asked for Colombia’s interest in and support for South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, where Colombian troops first arrived 71 years ago. In response, the Colombian president expressed his support.South Korea and Colombia mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations this year.