Thursday’s Scheduled Launch of Space Rocket Postponed

Photo : YONHAP News

Preparations for the launch of Nuri space rocket, scheduled for Thursday, have been suspended.In a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI) said a sensor inside the oxidizer tank showed abnormal figures.The KARI explained the rocket will be transported back to the assembly center for examination, as it is difficult to figure out the problem, with the rocket erected vertically on the launch pad.As a result, the launch of Korean Space Launch Vehicle Two or Nuri will inevitably be delayed.The institute said the launch management committee will have to finalize a schedule for liftoff again, after analyzing the cause of the technical glitch at the assembly center, remedying the problem and ensuring everything will be fine.It added that it is uncertain how long it will take to address the problem, depending on what kind of problem it is and where the problem occurred.