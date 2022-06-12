Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Auto Exports in May Shoot back up to Pre-Pandemic Level

Written: 2022-06-15 18:49:05Updated: 2022-06-15 18:51:39

Auto Exports in May Shoot back up to Pre-Pandemic Level

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s auto exports hit a record high for the month of May, on the back of strong demand for eco-friendly cars.
 
According to the data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday, car exports increased 18-point-nine percent on-year to four-point-15 billion US dollars last month, an all-time high figure for any month of May.
 
The overseas sales figure surpassed the pre-pandemic level, despite the global supply crunch of automotive chips.
 
The increased sales are attributed to a rise in exports of eco-friendly vehicles, which accounted for 30-point-seven percent of Korea’s total auto exports in May in terms of value, up five-point-seven percentage points year-on-year.
 
By volume, outbound shipments of automobiles last month grew 19-point-one percent on-year to reach 182-thousand-869 units, with those of green cars jumping 45-point-one percent to 44-thousand-854 units.
 
Domestic sales of cars last month, meanwhile, decreased four-point-one percent on-year to 145-thousand-464 units, due to the continued delay in deliveries. Still, the May figure marks the highest monthly tally this year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >