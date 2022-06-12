Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for Former Industry Minister

Written: 2022-06-16 08:18:59Updated: 2022-06-16 10:00:39

Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for Former Industry Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has rejected an arrest warrant for former industry and energy minister Paik Un-gyu on power abuse charges.

The Seoul Eastern District Court turned down the writ for Paik at around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday after conducting a review of the suspect for three hours earlier in the day.

The court denied a warrant, citing room for dispute regarding some of the charges and the improbability of the suspect destroying evidence or fleeing.

The former minister under the Moon Jae-in government is accused of having forced the heads of 13 energy-related state firms to step down when he helmed the ministry.

The first industry and energy minister of the Moon government, Paik is also suspected of having exercised undue influence over the appointment of one of the successors.

Prior to the court review, Paik told reporters that he had acted in accordance with the law.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >