Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for Former Industry Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has rejected an arrest warrant for former industry and energy minister Paik Un-gyu on power abuse charges.The Seoul Eastern District Court turned down the writ for Paik at around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday after conducting a review of the suspect for three hours earlier in the day.The court denied a warrant, citing room for dispute regarding some of the charges and the improbability of the suspect destroying evidence or fleeing.The former minister under the Moon Jae-in government is accused of having forced the heads of 13 energy-related state firms to step down when he helmed the ministry.The first industry and energy minister of the Moon government, Paik is also suspected of having exercised undue influence over the appointment of one of the successors.Prior to the court review, Paik told reporters that he had acted in accordance with the law.