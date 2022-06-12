N. Korea Reports 26,000 New Fever Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claimed its fever-related daily cases suspected to be COVID-19 remained below 30-thousand for a second day.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Thursday that around 26-thousand-10 new fever patients were confirmed in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Wednesday nationwide.Quoting the nation's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the KCNA said over 32-thousand patients recovered during the same period.The cumulative cases in the North compiled since late April grew to around four-point-five million with North Korean authorities claiming that all but some 46-thousand have fully recovered.The North reported one new death, with the death toll rising to 73 with a fatality rate of zero-point-002 percent.According to the North's official tallies, daily new fever cases peaked on May 15 at nearly 400-thousand, but the number has continued to drop and has remained below 100-thousand since May 30.However, experts say that the statistics declared by the North lack credibility as the number of deaths is very low compared to the reported case count.