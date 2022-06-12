Foreign Minister: S. Korea, US Agree on Need for 2+2 Ministerial Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin said that the United States has agreed on the need for high-level talks between the foreign and commerce ministers of the two nations.Minister Park made the remarks after meeting U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington on Wednesday.Park told reporters that the two sides said Seoul and Washington, as comprehensive, strategic allies, will continue discussions in ministerial-level talks to ensure cooperation on supply chains in the Indo-Pacific region.The minister said he proposed a two-plus-two meeting of foreign and commerce ministers and Secretary Raimondo agreed on the need for such talks.Seoul's foreign ministry said in a press release that the two sides exchanged views on various issues including cooperation in the semiconductor sector, supply chains and the recently-launched Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.Minister Park wrapped up his four-day trip to the United States on Wednesday, during which he met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to discuss responses to North Korea's provocations and ways to strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance.