Import Prices Rise 3.6% in May on Increase in Oil Prices

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's import prices rebounded in May due to an increase in crude oil prices.According to data from the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the country's import price index marked 153-point-seven in May, up three-point-six percent from a month earlier.The index rebounded after a slight fall in April after rising for the preceding three months.From a year ago, the reading soared 36-point-three percent, rising for the 15th consecutive month.The rebound in the May reading is attributed to a rise in global oil prices. The prices of Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, increased by over five percent last month from a month earlier, pushing up prices of coal products by seven-point-one percent.The export price index also rose three-point-one percent on-month to 131-point-three in May to post growth for the fifth consecutive month. From a year ago, the reading rose 23-point-five percent.