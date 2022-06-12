N. Korea Reports Outbreak of Another Infectious Disease

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly confirmed the outbreak of another infectious disease in the southwestern region of South Hwanghae Province as the country continues its fight against COVID-19.The Rodong Sinmun, the mouthpiece of the ruling Workers' Party, reported on Thursday that leader Kim Jong-un sent medicine prepared by his family on Wednesday to the party's committee of Haeju City in relation to the outbreak of the "acute enteric disease" in the region.Kim reportedly ordered thorough measures to quarantine the suspected cases and contain the spread of the disease, while calling for stepped-up disinfection activities in the region.The North Korean leader also ordered medical institutions in the region to treat the patients with great care to eradicate the epidemic as soon as possible.In North Korea, enteric diseases refer to infectious diseases occurring in the gastrointestinal system, mostly caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi. Diseases transmitted by food and other routes include typhoid, dysentery and cholera.