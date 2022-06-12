S. Korea Reports 7,994 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases in South Korea came to about eight-thousand, staying below ten-thousand for a week.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday that seven-thousand-994 infections were confirmed the previous day, including 90 from overseas.The country's accumulated caseload is tallied at over 18-point-two million.The daily tally fell by some 14-hundred from a day ago and over four-thousand from a week ago. According to the National Institute for Mathematical Sciences, some researchers expect the figure to drop to below four-thousand by the end of this month.Amid a general downturn in infections, cases from overseas have been rising recently with the removal of the mandatory quarantine requirement for international arrivals and the increase in the number of international flights.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by five from the previous day to 98, remaining below 100 for the fifth consecutive day.Eight new deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-407. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.