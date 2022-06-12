CSIS: Construction Work Detected at Another Tunnel at Punggye-ri

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. think tank says that North Korea appears to have launched new construction work to restore another tunnel at its Punggye-ri test site in preparation for a nuclear test.Beyond Parallel, operated by the Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS), presented the assessment in a report on Wednesday, citing satellite imagery of the site.The report said that according to an analysis of images from Tuesday, refurbishment work at Tunnel Number Three, which began about four months ago, appears to be complete and ready for a possible nuclear test.The report continued to say that new construction work has been detected for the first time at Tunnel Number Four.The CSIS said that the new construction activity strongly suggests an effort to re-enable it for potential future testing.There are four tunnels at the Punggye-ri test site and tunnels Number Three and Four were never previously used for nuclear tests. The entrances of the two tunnels were demolished in 2018 when the North declared a self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles.