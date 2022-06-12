S. Korea Adds 1 Gold, 1 Silver on Last Day of Asian Fencing Championships

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added another gold and silver medal on the last day of the Asian Fencing Championships held in Seoul on Wednesday.South Korea grabbed gold in the women’s sabre team event held at the Olympic Park in Jamsil, Seoul after beating Japan 45-39.The latest feat is a return to the top for South Korea since it last won the same event at the 2015 Asian Fencing Championships held in Singapore.Choi Soo-yeon, who had previously grabbed a gold medal in an individual event last Sunday, came to secure two gold medals in the championships.Also on Wednesday, South Korea added a silver medal in the men’s foil team event after losing to Japan 45-33.Defending champions South Korea defended its title for the 12th consecutive year, having won six gold, three silver and three bronze medals in total.Team Korea will now gear up to compete in the Fencing World Championships set to kick off in Cairo on July 15.