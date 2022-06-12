KARI Analyzing Problem that Led to Suspension of Nuri's Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI) has begun investigating the problem that led to the suspension of the launch of the Nuri space rocket which was scheduled for Thursday.According to the institute and the science ministry, scientists at KARI convened a meeting at 9 a.m. to determine what caused a sensor inside the oxidizer tank to show abnormal figures.Earlier on Wednesday, the Korean Space Launch Vehicle Two, or Nuri, was transported back to the assembly center for examination as it was difficult to figure out the problem with the rocket erected vertically on the launch pad.The launch management committee has currently set the prospective launch window from this Thursday to next Thursday.If scientists fail to address the problem in the rocket within this period, the committee would have to convene again to adjust future scheduling.In that event, the launch of Nuri could be postponed until late fall given that summers and early falls tend to see inclement weather, including typhoons and monsoon rains.