Culture

Film Industry's Sales Nearly Quadrupled on-month in May

Written: 2022-06-16 11:39:46Updated: 2022-06-16 16:52:32

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that the film industry saw sales nearly quadruple in May on-month thanks to the huge success of the South Korean movie “The Roundup.”

According to data the Korean Film Council released on Thursday, the film industry reaped 150-point-eight billion won in sales last month, up more than 395 percent from April. During the same period, the total number of moviegoers surged nearly 367 percent to stand at some 14-and-a-half million.

Last month’s sales figure was similar to the level posted in May 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.

Combined ticket sales for “The Roundup” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” accounted for 90 percent of total sales, with the former posting 72-and-a-half billion won in sales and the latter nearly 62 billion won.

“The Roundup” drew more than ten million moviegoers as of last Saturday, including seven-point-seven million in May alone.

Thanks to the film’s popularity, the audience share of Korean pictures reached 53-point-one percent, outpacing the audience share of foreign films for the first time in eight months.
