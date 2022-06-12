Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ministry: Seoul, Tokyo Should Seek 'Comprehensive Resolution' to Normalize GSOMIA

Written: 2022-06-16 13:36:59Updated: 2022-06-16 15:15:02

Ministry: Seoul, Tokyo Should Seek 'Comprehensive Resolution' to Normalize GSOMIA

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry said Seoul and Tokyo will have to seek a comprehensive resolution to normalize the two sides' intelligence-sharing pact, along with other pending bilateral issues.

An official at the ministry said on Wednesday that the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) should be normalized to effectively enhance trilateral security cooperation with the U.S. amid North Korea's mounting threats.

In 2019, the previous Moon Jae-in administration terminated GSOMIA in protest of Tokyo's export curbs, which came after a ruling by South Korea's top court on wartime forced labor compensation. The Moon administration later suspended the termination.

Because of the suspension, Seoul and Tokyo continue to share some key military intelligence through the pact, the level, depth and frequency of information sharing are widely speculated to have been adversely affected.

The emphasis on a "comprehensive resolution" is Seoul's apparent call on Tokyo to display a will to lift the trade restrictions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >