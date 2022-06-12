Ministry: Seoul, Tokyo Should Seek 'Comprehensive Resolution' to Normalize GSOMIA

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry said Seoul and Tokyo will have to seek a comprehensive resolution to normalize the two sides' intelligence-sharing pact, along with other pending bilateral issues.An official at the ministry said on Wednesday that the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) should be normalized to effectively enhance trilateral security cooperation with the U.S. amid North Korea's mounting threats.In 2019, the previous Moon Jae-in administration terminated GSOMIA in protest of Tokyo's export curbs, which came after a ruling by South Korea's top court on wartime forced labor compensation. The Moon administration later suspended the termination.Because of the suspension, Seoul and Tokyo continue to share some key military intelligence through the pact, the level, depth and frequency of information sharing are widely speculated to have been adversely affected.The emphasis on a "comprehensive resolution" is Seoul's apparent call on Tokyo to display a will to lift the trade restrictions.