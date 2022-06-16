Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Economic Growth Outlook Revised Down to 2.6%

Written: 2022-06-16 14:00:00Updated: 2022-06-16 14:43:08

Economic Growth Outlook Revised Down to 2.6%

Photo : YONHAP News

The government forecast the economy to expand two-point-six percent this year amid stagnation, down zero-point-five percentage points from three-point-one percent projected late last year.

Related ministries adjusted the outlook on Thursday as they jointly announced the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's economic policy direction for the next five years.

The government projected private spending to increase three-point-seven percent in response to the easing of COVID-19 quarantine measures. Recovery is expected to continue despite inflation and the rising interest rate due to the government's extra budget, improvements in jobs and income, and the resumption of overseas travel.

Citing rising raw material prices abroad and post-pandemic demand at home, officials forecast consumer prices to jump four-point-seven percent this year, up from its projection of two-point-two percent in December.

Exports are expected to expand eleven percent, compared to its previous growth outlook of two percent. Imports are predicted to rise 18 percent due to surging raw material prices.

As for next year, the government is predicting growth of two-point-five percent, with three-percent inflation.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >