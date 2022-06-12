Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

National Debt Exceeds 1,000 Tln Won for First Time

Written: 2022-06-16 15:23:04Updated: 2022-06-16 16:23:27

National Debt Exceeds 1,000 Tln Won for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's national debt has surpassed one thousand trillion won mark for the first time in history.

According to finance ministry data released on Thursday, the central government's debt balance stood at one-thousand-one trillion won as of the end of April, up by more than 19 trillion won from a month ago.

The government predicts the debt figure to reach some one-thousand-68-point-eight trillion won by year’s end.

The country's total revenue in the first four months amounted to 245-point-nine trillion won and total expenditure 267-point-three trillion, resulting in a deficit of over 21 trillion won.

The managed fiscal balance, a clearer indicator of fiscal health, posted a deficit of nearly 38 trillion won as of late April. The deficit amount, however, shrunk by two and a half trillion won compared to a year earlier.

The ministry promised to step up monitoring of fiscal trends and continue efforts to improve sustainability in state finances.

The latest figures likely reflect the government's expansionary fiscal spending which included extra budgets drawn up to support pandemic-hit businesses.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >