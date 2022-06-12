Military Initiates Procedure for Official THAAD Deployment

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has taken steps to officially deploy a permanent base for the U.S. THAAD missile defense system in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province.The Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that it has requested relevant environmental institutions and local governments to recommend members to serve on an "environmental impact assessment council" tasked with gauging the consequences of a permanent presence of THAAD facilities on nearby areas.The ministry explained that members of the joint private-public council will include public officials from related ministries, local governments and environmental agencies, as well as private experts and resident representatives.Once the council is formed, authorities plan to evaluate the scope and method of impact assessments, draw up a preliminary assessment report, hold a briefing session for local residents and collect opinions from the public.The THAAD system has been temporarily deployed in Seongju since 2017, and an environmental assessment is required to build an official base for the U.S. missile defense system. Currently, the troops that maintain and operate the system are staying in a makeshift facility made of cargo containers in the area due to protests by local residents and civic groups.