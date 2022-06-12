Gilded Relic from Unified Silla Era to Go on Display

Photo : YONHAP News

Two pieces of a gilded relic dating back to the Unified Silla period that were discovered in the city of Gyeongju several years ago will be made available for the public to appreciate.According to the Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage on Thursday, the relic found during a November 2016 excavation at a former palatial site ​was unveiled to the media on Thursday and will go on display at its exhibition center from Friday to the end of October.The two pieces, depicting designs of birds and flowers, were discovered 20 meters apart from each other in a crumpled state. During the preservation process, though, officials realized they were originally attached to form one piece.The gold leaf is made out of zero-point-three grams of 99-point-nine percent pure gold which was rolled out into thin sheets zero-point-04 millimeters in thickness.Attached, the complete object is rather small, measuring approximately three-point-six by one-point-two centimeters.A magnifying glass or microscope is needed to examine the minute designs inscribed which experts say exemplify some of the most sophisticated metal workmanship ever found in the country.