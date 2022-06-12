Coast Guard Finds No Evidence Killed Civil Servant Attempted to Defect to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Coast Guard has concluded that there is no evidence proving that a South Korean public official attempted to defect to North Korea before being killed by the North’s soldiers near the western maritime boundaries in 2020.Authorities held a briefing on Thursday officially announcing that they have decided to close the case after a year and nine months since the incident, conveying condolences to the bereaved family.A 47-year-old fisheries official, identified only by his family name Lee, went missing while on duty in waters near the Yeonpyeong Island near the border with the North, and was later found in North Korean waters after being shot by the North's military.The coast guard explained that it is virtually impossible to investigate the case further as it happened in North Korean waters, and no North Korean suspects have been identified.It added that it looked into the possibility that the victim attempted to defect to North Korea, but could not find any corroborating evidence.