Foreign Ministry Pushing for New Bureau Dedicated to Science, Technology, Cyber Affairs

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to set up a new bureau in charge of science, technology and cyber affairs.Ministry spokesman Choi Young-sam unveiled the plan in a regular briefing on Thursday, saying the ministry feels the need for a larger workforce to handle relevant matters.He added the ministry is internally exploring options on setting up a new bureau.Foreign Minister Park Jin mentioned the need for such a bureau in a meeting with South Korean correspondents in Washington D.C. during his U.S. trip earlier this week.Park stated in his briefing in Washington it is important to systematically support diplomatic activities, which are becoming increasingly diverse and specialized. He expressed his intention to examine ways for the ministry to respond more proactively to challenges in this century, based on consultations with relevant authorities.The envisioned bureau will reportedly deal with part of work that is now carried out by the ministry’s Bureau of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Scientific Affairs.The ministry said it will have to discuss and coordinate with other government agencies such as the Ministry of Interior and Safety and the Ministry of Economy and Finance.