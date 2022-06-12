Prime Minister to Attend Virtual Climate Forum Hosted by Biden

Photo : KBS News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will attend a virtual climate change forum hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.Han’s office said on Thursday that the premier will take part in the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate(MEF), on Friday night, Korean time, under the slogan “Implementation Plus,”According to the office, Han will explain the Korean government’s commitment to contributing to the forum’s five collective goals including the distribution of zero-emission vehicles, reduction of methane emissions, promotion of clean energy and food security.The MEF was launched in March 2009 by former U.S. President Barack Obama with a goal of successfully hosting the Copenhagen Climate Change Conference, distributing clean energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.Its members consist of G20 countries including South Korea, the European Union and the U.N.The MEF was held 25 times from April 2009 to September 2016. It was suspended under the Donald Trump administration before being rebooted in January last year under Biden’s executive order.