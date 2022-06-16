Defense Ministry Expresses Regret over 2020 Statement on Fisheries Official

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of National Defense has expressed regret over its announcement in 2020, when it assumed a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korean troops near the western border was attempting to defect to North Korea voluntarily.In a message sent to reporters on Thursday, the ministry said it had caused confusion by announcing on September 24, 2020, that the official appeared to have tried to defect to the North. The ministry also said it regrets it did not fully disclose details due to security reasons.At the time, the ministry issued a statement condemning North Korea for the shooting death of the South Korean official and for burning his body, calling it an atrocious act.On September 27, however, the ministry said that the North was presumed to have set the body ablaze and joint investigation would be necessary to figure out exactly what had happened.Regarding its about-face stance on the incineration in just three days, the ministry said it followed the guidelines set by the-then presidential national security office.Earlier Thursday, the Korea Coast Guard announced that it was unable to find any evidence proving the official’s intention to defect to North Korea and decided to close the case.