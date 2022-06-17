N. Korea Reports 23,000 New Fever Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claimed its fever-related daily cases suspected to be COVID-19 remained below 30-thousand for a third day.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Friday that around 23-thousand-160 new fever patients were confirmed in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Thursday nationwide.Quoting the nation's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the KCNA said over 28-thousand patients recovered during the same period.The cumulative cases in the North compiled since late April grew to around four-point-five million, with North Korean authorities claiming that 99 percent of them have fully recovered.The North did not mention new deaths.On Thursday, however, the KCNA said that one new death was reported, raising the death toll to 73 with a fatality rate of zero-point-002 percent.According to the North's official tallies, daily new fever cases peaked on May 15 at nearly 400-thousand, but the number has continued to drop and has remained below 100-thousand since May 30.However, experts say that the statistics declared by the North lack credibility as the number of deaths is very low compared to the reported case count.