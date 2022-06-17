Minimum Wage to Stay Even Across Industries Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The Minimum Wage Commission has decided not to introduce differential wages and apply the universal minimum wage across industries next year.The commission, a trilateral panel composed of nine representatives each from labor, management and the general public, made the decision in a vote during a plenary session on Thursday. Eleven members voted for differential wages, while 16 others voted against.Commission members representing employers called for differential wages, citing worsened conditions for the self-employed and small business owners with the COVID-19 pandemic.However, members representing labor voiced clear opposition to the application of differential wages by industry, expressing concerns about potential side effects and social conflicts from the system.Differential wages have been a focal point for next year's minimum wage as President Yoon Suk Yeol mentioned the need to apply a differential wage system by industry during his campaign.