The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed its commitment to diplomacy and dialogue with North Korea.Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday during a press briefing that after talks with South Korean foreign minister Park Jin earlier this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken made it clear that the U.S. harbors no hostile intent against North Korea.Price said that Washington seeks diplomacy and dialogue in order to advance the prospects of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.However, he added that the U.S. has not heard a response from the North to its overtures and there has been no change to that.The spokesperson also expressed concerns about the close ties between Russia and China after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.