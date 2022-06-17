Foreign Minister: S. Korea, US Produce Concrete Ways to Promote Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin said on Thursday that South Korea and the United States have produced concrete cooperation measures for the development of their alliance during his trip to the U.S.Park made the remarks to reporters at Incheon International Airport, returning from his four-day trip.The top diplomat said the two sides held substantial discussions on North Korea, alliance issues and supply chains, based on the momentum of strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance created by the bilateral summit on May 21.During the U.S. trip, Minister Park met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to discuss ways to promote bilateral cooperation.Park said that during his meeting with Blinken, the two sides agreed the North Korea issue is the top priority for both Seoul and Washington and reaffirmed close bilateral cooperation regarding the North Korean nuclear issue.